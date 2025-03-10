Cong leaders injured in stage collapse in Bhopal

About a dozen Congress leaders, including women, were injured on Monday in Bhopal when a stage collapsed during the party’s protest against the BJP state government’s alleged ‘anti-farmer’ policies.

The incident occurred when the party leaders were addressing protesters near Rangmahal Square before marching towards the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly.

Advertisement

The MP Kisan Congress had organized the protest and the stage was built to seat Congress leaders, who were supposed to address the Congress workers.

Advertisement

MP Congress spokesperson Abhinav Barolia said that around a dozen leaders, including MP Congress General Secretary Roshni Yadav and MP Congress Mahila Sewa Dal Chief Rajkumari Raghuvanshi sustained injuries in the mishap.

He said some of the leaders sustained serious injuries and were admitted to different hospitals for treatment.

Nonetheless, undeterred by the mishap, hundreds of Congress workers began marching towards the State Assembly, as part of their ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ call.

The police had erected barricades to stop the protesters. However, when the Congress workers tried to climb upon the barricades to move forward, the police resorted to use of lathi charge and water cannon to stop them from moving ahead.

Bhopal Zone-1 Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Agarwal Dubey said the police had barricaded the area to ensure that the protesters do not march to the assembly.

Later, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari visited the injured in the hospital. Talking to the reporters, he said that the protests for the farmers’ cause would intensify.

“It will continue till the farmers get adequate support prices for their crops,” Patwari maintained.

Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly, Umang Singhar also asserted that their protests from ‘Sadak to Sadan’ would continue until the farmers get their rights.