Cong holds ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ in MP, questions India-Pak ceasefire

Leaders of the opposition Congress raised questions on India’s foreign policy and the Union government’s stand on the recent India-Pakistan armed hostilities during the party’s ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ organised at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The event coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhopal, where he highlighted the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ in his speech at a ‘Women Empowerment Mega Conference’.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said in Jabalpur that the armed forces belong to the nation, not to any party or government.

“Our Armed Forces belong to the entire country and its people, not merely to any political party or government,” Baghel stated.

“We are all extremely proud of the bravery and valour of our military,” Baghel maintained. He said doubts are being raised about the BJP government’s decisions and policies.

He questioned why the Union government has not disclosed until now the identity of the four terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam attack, and why there is no clarification on the terms and conditions of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan?

Baghel lauded former PM Indira Gandhi for emphatically defeating Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Congress’s Rajya Sabha Member Digvijaya Singh criticised the BJP and its leaders, saying that those who played no role in India’s freedom struggle and those who remained slaves under the British, are today saying that the entire military and soldiers are bowing at the feet of PM Modi.

Digvijaya Singh did not sit on the stage, he sat on a sofa instead among the gathering. He had declared some days ago at a party event that he would no longer sit on the stage in the future.

Former MP CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath criticised the state BJP government led by Dr Mohan Yadav.

“Today, Madhya Pradesh is the country’s capital of lies, corruption, atrocities on women, and anti-farmer policies,” Nath alleged.

The Congress party said that the programme was not merely political but also an effort to raise public awareness on issues of national security and hon