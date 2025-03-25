Cong forms drafting committee for AICC session in Gujarat

The Congress has constituted a drafting committee for the upcoming AICC session in Gujarat.

The two-day session is scheduled to kickoff on April 8 in Ahmedabad.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed as the convenor of the panel, as per a communique issued by Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation K C Venugopal late Monday night.

The other party leaders which are part of the drafting committee include Jairam Ramesh, Tariq Anwar, Deepa Dasmunshi, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot,Rajani Patil, PL Punia, BK Hariprasad, Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Vijay Wadettiwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Benny Behanan and Vikrant Bhuria.

Earlier, the Congress had constituted several committees, including Reception Committee, Co-ordination Committee, Accommodation Committee, Session Venue Committee, Session Dias Committee, Congress Working Committee (CWC) Venue Committee, Food Committee, Media Committee, Registration Committee, Volunteers Management Committee, Cultural Committee, Transport Committee and Publicity Committee and Control Room Committee for effective organisation of the upcoming session.

Among others are the Protocol Committee, Gandhi Ashram Committee and Health Committee.

Notably, on March 18, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with the party’s General Secretaries and state in-charges and discussed at length about the upcoming AICC session in Ahmedabad.

The CWC meeting will be held on April 8, and the AICC session the next day, as per the schedule.

Besides this, they also decided that meetings of all the District Congress presidents will be held at the Indira Bhawan on March 27, 28 and April 3.