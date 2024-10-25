Cong forms coordination committees to bolster SP’s chances in UP Assembly bypolls

Although the Congress has chosen not to contest in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, it has announced the formation of separate coordination committees for each of the nine assembly seats going to polls on November 13. The initiative aims to secure a decisive win for the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates under the INDIA bloc.

Ajay Rai, President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, set up the coordination committees to ensure the alliance’s victory in these by-elections. According to party officials, each committee, organized on an assembly-wise basis, is tasked with coordinating with INDIA bloc candidates in their respective constituencies and playing a proactive role in securing a win.

Each assembly constituency will have six to eight coordination committee members, including MPs and senior party leaders. Initially, Congress sought to contest at least three seats in alliance with SP. However, following discussions between Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress opted out at the last moment, choosing instead to support SP candidates in the bypolls.

