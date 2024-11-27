Cong expresses concern over insecurity faced by minorities in Bangladesh

Expressing deep concern at the atmosphere of “insecurity” being faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh, the Congress on Wednesday said the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das was the latest example.

The party called for the Government of India’s intervention into the matter.

Congress’ chairman of the Media and Publicity (Communications Department), Pawan Khera in a statement said, “The Indian National Congress expresses its deep concern at the atmosphere of insecurity being faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh. The arrest of the ISKCON monk is the latest example.”

He added the Congress expects the Government of India to prevail upon the Bangladesh government to take necessary steps and ensure security of life and property of minorities in the country.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and MP-elect Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a post on X wrote, “The news of the arrest of a saint of ISKCON Temple in Bangladesh and the continuous violence against minority Hindus is extremely worrying.”

She appealed to the Central government to intervene in the matter and raise the issue of ensuring the safety of minorities with the Bangladesh government.

Notably, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement on the arrest of the ISKCON priest, on Tuesday, said, “We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh.”

There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples, it said.

The MEA said it was unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings.

“We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das. We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” it added.