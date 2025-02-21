Cong disrupts Rajasthan Assembly against satirical reference to Indira Gandhi

The agitated opposition Congress members on Friday disrupted the proceedings in the Rajasthan assembly against a satirical reference on former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi by state social justice and empowerment minister Avinash Gehlot.

The trouble erupted in the House during the Question Hour when Minister Gehlot while replying a question by Rafeeq Khan(Congress) quipped -“….under previous Congress regimes schemes were launched in the name of your (Opposition’s) Dadi (Grandma) Indira Gandhi ; what was the fate (status) of those…”.

This evoked strong protests from the Opposition benches as most of the members led by the party state president Govind Singh Dotasara trooped into the well raising slogans against the Minister’s utterance – demanding apology from the latter. Dotasara retorted “What Dadi”. Is it the decorum of the House”

Dotasara climbed on the podium in front of the assembly Secretary’s bench urging the speaker Vasudev Devnani to expunge the Minister’s remark.

However, his demand remained unheard as the members from the treasury benches also retaliated angrily moving to along the front row in their block in the well to counter the opposition’s bid. At a point in time, three Ministers stood up to defend the cabinet colleague Gehlot.

Sensing the moods in the House, Speaker Devnani adjourned the House for half and hour.

After adjournment, Speaker Devnani summoned leaders from the treasury and the opposition block, in his Chamber for talks to diffuse the situation. However, deadlock could not be broken as Speak did not give word for expunging the minister’s remarks. Devnani could just assured to look into the matter.

Therefore, trouble prevailed on the reassembly after half an hour, the unrelenting Opposition members continued slogan chanting in the well. Chairman Sandeep Sharma’s bid of pacifying the members did not work. This forced the Chair to order another adjournment till 1400hrs.