Cong cohesion?

With Congress riddled with factionalism, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad were seen together at the first photo exhibition of Bangladesh War and second during the delegation meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind.

Ahead of the CWC meeting, some are dubbing it as the “perfect picture”, since Azad was one of the signatories of the letter urging Sonia Gandhi to convene the CWC meeting.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior party leaders like Kamal Nath has been working on true with G23, reaching out to them.

Priyanka brought Deepender Hooda’s son Bhupinder Hooda during her protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and also made him part of her Varanasi rally.

Frayed corners seemed to be mended when the Congress delegation met President to submit a memorandum on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that killed eight including four farmers. The delegation included Ghulam Nabi Azad along with Rahul Gandhi, although Azad is one of the G23 leaders.

Senior party leader Kapil Sibal had recently said: “There is no president in our party, so we do not know who is taking all the decisions. We know it, yet we don’t know, one of my senior colleagues perhaps has written or is about to write to the interim president to immediately convene a CWC meeting so that a dialogue can be initiated.”

Following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and detention of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi deciding to proceed to the violence-rattle district even after Uttar Pradesh government denied permission, Anand Sharma, also one of the G20 members, has praised the Gandhis, commended Rahul and Priyanka’s “courageous act of compassion and solidarity with farmers whose sons were killed”.