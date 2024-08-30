Cong appoints Secretaries, Joint Secretaries for several states

The Congress on Friday appointed Secretaries and Joint Secretaries for several states and Union Territories, including the poll-bound states of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

“Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed party functionaries as AICC Secretaries and Joint Secretaries attached to the respective General Secretaries/In-charges with immediate effect,” read the communique issued by Congress’ General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal.

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing AICC Secretaries and Joint Secretaries, it said.

Advertisement

According to the communique issued by Venugopal, Manoj Chauhan and Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe have been appointed as Secretaries for Haryana ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held in Haryana in a single phase on 1st October.

The party appointed Divya Maderna and Manoj Yadav as Secretaries for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases: the first phase on 18 September, the second phase on 25 September, and the third phase on 1 October.

The Congress also appointed Secretaries for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, where elections are likely to be held later this year. BM Sandeep, Qazi Nizamuddin, Kunal Choudhary, and UB Venkatesh have been appointed as Secretaries for Maharashtra, while Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and Sirivella Prasad will serve as Secretaries for Jharkhand.

The party appointed Dheeraj Gurjar, Rajesh Tiwari, Tauquir Alam, Pradeep Narwal, Nilanshu Chaturvedi, and Satyanarayan Patel as Secretaries for Uttar Pradesh; Amba Prasad and Assaf Ali Khan for West Bengal; and Danish Abrar and Sukhwinder Singh Danny for Delhi.

Besides, the party appointed Netta D’Souza, Naveen Sharma, and Neeraj Kundan as Secretaries of Organisation, while Pranav Jha and Gaurav Pandhi will serve in the office of the Congress president.

The party also appointed Nitin Kumbalkar and Nilesh Patel as Joint Secretaries of Treasurer.