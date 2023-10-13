Logo

# India

Cong appoints office-bearers in Andhra Pradesh unit

According to a statement issued by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, 29 vice-presidents were appointed in the state unit.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 13, 2023 2:14 pm

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others leaders during the Congress Central Election Committee

The Congress on Friday appointed office-bearers of the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit.

These include Sripathi Prakasham, N Surya Nayak, K Ramadevi, Venugopal Reddy, K Shivaji, K T Sreedhar and Bandi Zakaria.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also appointed 64 general secretaries for the party’s state unit, including S M Ruthula, B David, Dola Srinivas, Meda Suresh, Boda Venkat and M M Rao.

P Konda Reddy, P Prabhakar, S Annaji Rao, R Babu, Chinthala Mohan Rao and G V T Rao the other members, it said.

“C Panduranga Rao, S Ramesh Kumar, Aruna Kumari, Ganta Anji Babu and Marinidi Sekar, S Prataph Reddy, N Narashimarao, M Osman, Y Gopi, Tikki Royal, among others were appointed district and city Congress committee chiefs,” the statement said.

The southern state will go to polls next year.

