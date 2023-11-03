Cong appeals to Modi, Kejriwal to call emergency meet over air pollution in Delhi

Amid the deteriorating air pollution of Delhi, the Congress on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to immediately call an emergency meeting in this regard.

“This is very serious issue. Delhi Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) or (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) should call an emergency meeting,” Congress’ chairman of media and publicity department, Pawan Khera said in response to a question during a presser at the party headquarters here.

Without naming anyone, he said the issue should not be “politicised” and effective steps needs to be taken to tackle it.

“Concrete steps should be taken in this regard at the earliest. There is no place for politics in this matter. We all are ready to support. Do something in this direction. This is what we appeal,” added Khera.

Referring to the Congress regime in Delhi, he said, “During Sheila Dikshit’s tenure, effective steps were taken and during that time, opposition also supported the government.”

Kejriwal on Wednesday night announced that all primary schools in the national capital would remain close for the next two days in the wake of rising pollution levels.

The opposition has been attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the falling air quality of the city.