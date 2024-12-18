Cong and its ecosystem can’t hide their insult towards Ambedkar: PM Modi

Stung by the Opposition’s protest against Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in the Rajya Sabha while replying to the debate on the constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Congress and its ecosystem are gravely mistaken if they think their ”malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards the architect of the Indian Constitution.



”The people of India have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities,” he said in a series of posts on ‘X’.



Mr Modi’s social media posts came shortly after the Opposition, led by the Congress, protested in Parliament and outside against the home minister’s remarks yesterday, which they claimed, showed that BJP and the RSS leaders have a “lot of hatred” for Dr Ambedkar.



The PM went on to list ”Congress’ sins” towards Dr Ambedkar, including getting him defeated in elections not once but twice, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru campaigning against him and making his loss a prestige issue, denying him a Bharat Ratna and denying his portrait a place of pride in Parliament’s Central Hall.



”Congress can try as they want but they can’t deny that the worst massacres against SC/ST Communities have happened under their regimes. For years, they sat in power but did nothing substantive to empower the SC and ST communities,” the PM said.



He said that in Parliament, Home Minister Shah ‘exposed’ the Congress’ ”dark history” of insulting Dr Ambedkar and ignoring the SC/ST Communities. ”They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics! Sadly, for them, people know the truth,” he added,



Underlining that it is due to Dr Ambedkar that India is what it is today, Mr Modi said, ”Our government has worked tirelessly to fulfil the vision of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar over the last decade. Take any sector – be it removing 25 crore people from poverty, strengthening the SC/ST Act, our government’s flagship programmes like Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala Yojana and more, each of them has touched the lives of the poor and marginalised.”



He said his government has worked to develop ‘Panchteerth’, the five iconic places associated with Dr Ambedkar. ”For decades, there was a pending issue on land for Chaitya Bhoomi. Not only did our government resolve the issue, I have gone to pray there as well,” he added.



The PM said his government has also developed 26, Alipur Road in Delhi, where Dr Ambedkar spent his last years. The house where Dr Ambedkar lived in London has also been acquired by the government, he said, adding, ”When it comes to Dr Ambedkar, our respect and reverence is absolute.”

