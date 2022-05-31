Cong accuses Modi of violating privacy of beneficiaries of schemes

Asserting that availing benefits of government schemes is the right of eligible persons, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said here on Tuesday that interacting with these beneficiaries on public platforms for political gains is a violation of their right to privacy.

Commenting on PM Modi’s Shimla visit, Singh said availing benefits of government schemes is the right of eligible persons. It is not alms that their identity should be revealed on public platforms. She accused the BJP of misusing government machinery and public money for a programme organised to commemorate eight years of PM Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

The beneficiaries of government schemes, she alleged were forcefully mobilised for the programme organised at Shimla. The officials put pressure on the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana along with ASHA workers, Mahila Mandals, and other people to force them to participate in the function, she added.

She stated that PM Modi has once again disappointed Himachal residents as no financial package was announced for the state which is already in a debt trap.

Pratibha Singh lashed at PM Modi for not fulfilling the promises made to the people and asked him to hold a dialogue with the people and youth who had been affected by price rise to know their pain.