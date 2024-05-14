Confident of a big win, PM gives BJP workers booth management booth mantra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked BJP workers and urged them to maintain their zeal till June 1 after filing his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency for the third time on Tuesday.

Addressing the party workers at a conference here at Rudraksh Convention Center, the prime minister gave the mantra (tip) to ensure victory at every polling booth. He said, “We all know winning the trust of people is not easy. If you want to win even in panchayat elections, you have to work hard. One has to remain dedicated to the people 24 hours, only then do the people give their blessings,” he said.

“In such a situation, this time too this love, this enthusiasm, this blessing of the public visible in the road show should be seen as well as in the EVMs,” he said.

The PM said, “Modi will win because of you. But this time, I have to win in every polling booth and it is your responsibility.”

Starting his address at the workers’ conference, Modi said, “If all of you workers allow me, I want to say something to you. This is all I have to say to you, Thank You.”

He said, “I had done a road show here in 2014 and also in 2019, these days I am doing three-four road shows a week across the country, but yesterday you broke all the records of road shows. For this, through you, I would like to bow my head and thank the public. What you are doing today, I have also done this work for many years of my life. No one feels happier than a worker when his resolution is fulfilled.”

He further said whatever has happened in Kashi in the last ten years has happened because of you. Therefore, I am confident that you will handle it this time also. You will leave no stone unturned to win the elections.

Giving the mantra of winning each and every polling booth, PM Modi said, “Friends, Modi will win because you are the one who will win, but I have to win each and every polling booth. No matter what anyone says, it takes hard work. These processions, slogans, and road shows do not affect the election booth. It does not matter whether it is victory or defeat, but if we lag behind in the voting percentage, then what will I show as a representative of Kashi? Therefore, the resolution should be to win the polling booth.”

What should be the method of winning the polling booth, he asked, before answering himself, “Turn voting into a celebration of democracy! You still have 14 days to go, celebrate at the polling booth. Invite all the societies and localities in the entire polling booth and organise Rangoli and other programmes there. Not only this… On the day you go to vote seen who came to vote and who did not. Those who did not come, it should be your responsibility to somehow bring them to the polling booth to vote.”

Giving an example, he said suppose there are ten workers in your booth. A worker should collect at least 30 voters and bring them to the polling booth in a procession with musical instruments.

He said the second request is to calculate the number of votes received at every booth last time. This time that record has to be broken.

“Just as Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had sacrificed for the removal of Article 370, we have fulfilled this dream. The biggest event of my life was seeing voting taking place in large numbers in Jammu & Kashmir and Srinagar. These are signs of India’s bright future. This is the result of our ten years of hard work. My issue is not whether someone from my party will win or not, but the satisfaction that democracy has been strengthened. People should be shown this grand transformation that has taken place in Srinagar. If Srinagar can do it then why can’t Kashi do it? That is why 370 is not a normal figure. For this Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was martyred. I wish that out of the total votes cast in every polling booth, 370 new votes should be cast. This will be my true tribute to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee,” he said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, and UP BJP President Bhupendra Singh Choudhary were present in the meeting.