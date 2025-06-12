Condition and direction of school education in UP transformed: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated top-performing students from state and national board exams with tablets and cash prizes.

At a ceremony held in Lucknow on Thursday, he also awarded gold medalists of the 68th National School Sports Competition 2024–25 with the Chief Minister’s School Sports Award.

Highlighting the transformation in Uttar Pradesh’s education sector on the occasion, the CM said over the past eight years, both the condition and direction of school and secondary education have changed remarkably.

He recalled that before 2017, basic education was in decline and secondary education was marred by widespread cheating. Today, students are building their future in a new Uttar Pradesh—one that has shed its ‘sick state’ tag to become the country’s growth engine.

The chief minister shared that over 800,000 youths have been given government jobs across all sectors. On June 15, 60,244 police personnel will receive appointment letters, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending as chief guest. Among these, over 12,000 are women. From 1947 to 2017, only 10,000 women were recruited in the police force. Now, in one go, more than 12,000 women are being recruited. This reflects the government’s strong will to work. Exams should not be stressful for students but should instead foster a spirit of healthy competition.

Addressing disruptive students, the CM advised them to cultivate mutual respect alongside their studies. He stressed the importance of feeling responsible towards society and the nation. “Do not damage national property. If someone is doing so, stop them. If you feel powerless, report it. Share a photo—we will handle the rest and recover the damages. Public property is national property and a collective responsibility,” said the CM.

CM Yogi stated that the board results were surprising, as they showed that girls were working harder than boys. Students who ranked in the merit list were awarded Rs 1,00,000 in cash, a tablet, a certificate of appreciation, and a medal. At the district level, meritorious students received Rs 21,000 in cash, a tablet, a certificate, and a medal.

Inspired by initiatives like ‘Khelo India’ and ‘Fit India,’ many young talents performed excellently at the national level. In the 68th National School Sports Competition, 363 players from Uttar Pradesh participated and won 179 medals—51 gold, 46 silver, and 82 bronze. The state government is providing Rs 75,000 for gold, Rs 50,000 for silver, and Rs 30,000 for bronze medalists. In team events, the prize money is Rs 35,000 for gold, Rs 25,000 for silver, and Rs 15,000 for bronze.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the new buildings of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Sanskrit Education Council and its Directorate. Although the council was established in 2001, it lacked its own building for 24 years. The new complex will cost Rs 42.42 crore and will include a grand Sanskrit library, facilities for training, conversation, and other programs.