Conclave on diagnosing gynaecological cancers

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC) Delhi in association with The British Association of Gynaecological Pathologists organised a conclave on “Diagnosing and Treating Gynaecological Cancers – The Way Forward”.

The Continuing Medical Education (CME) conference on Gynae Oncopathology, brought together nearly 200 oncologists from all parts of the country.

Besides experts from RGCIRC and Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai, the faculty had four experts from the United Kingdom belonging to renowned institutions.

“The CME on gynaecological cancers was planned as a crucial update for practicing pathologists and oncologists with a keen interest in gynae-oncology. This also proved to be of many benefits for the young practising pathologists, medical oncologists and surgeons who are planning to choose gynae-oncology in their future, ” Dr Anila Sharma, Senior Consultant – Histopathology, RGCIRC and Organising Secretary of CME on Gynae Oncopathology 2022 said.

The emphasis of the CME was on the approach to diagnosis, treatment modalities and especially the molecular insights into various gynaecological malignancies. The CME had sessions related to diagnostic updates, WHO classification and case discussions addressing the current issues in pathology, surgery, medical and radiation oncology.

“Understanding molecular classification of tumours is important for better treatment outcomes. As per the molecular subtype of the tumour, each patient is treated differently,” Dr Sharma added.