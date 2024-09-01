Concerted effort needed to revitalise tourism in Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Wayanad is steadily recovering from the devastation caused by the tragic landslides and added that it is imperative to make a concerted effort to revitalise tourism in the region.

During a virtual interaction with local Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi took stock of the recovery and rehabilitation work in Kerala’s Wayanad. Top Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi, were also present in the online meeting.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha commended all sections of society, including social welfare organisations, for coming forward to help Wayanad during its times of distress.

“Wayanad is steadily recovering from the devastation caused by the tragic landslides. While there is still much to be done, it is heartening to witness people from all communities and organisations coming together in relief efforts,” the Congress leader said in a post on X.

During the virtual interaction, Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need to revitalise tourism in the area to assist the people of Wayanad.

“There is one crucial aspect I wish to highlight that will significantly benefit the people of Wayanad — tourism. Once the rains cease, we must make a concerted effort to revitalise tourism in the area and encourage people to visit Wayanad,” the post read.

He further highlighted that the landslide was localised to a specific area and not the entire region. However, there is a perception that the whole area is dangerous. “It is important to note that the landslide was localised to a specific area in Wayanad, not the entire region. Wayanad remains a stunning destination and will soon be ready to welcome tourists from across India and the world with all its natural charm,” the post further said.

The Congress leader also emphasised other areas that need attention in relief efforts, including poor interdepartmental coordination, inadequate compensation, and the loss of livelihood, among other things.

“As far as I know, there are four or five key areas where we need to apply pressure. First is poor interdepartmental coordination in relief and rehabilitation. Second is inadequate compensation. Third is the rent issue that I have already raised. Many people have lost their livelihoods, including vehicles and plantations. Finally, we need to address the impact on tourism,” he said during the conversation.

“As we have done in the past, let us come together once again to support our brothers and sisters in beautiful Wayanad,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Wayanad was struck by catastrophic landslides in the wee hours of July 30, resulting in devastation, destruction, and displacement of a large number of people.