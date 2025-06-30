Concept of ‘one health’ is gaining importance across the world: President

President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday that the concept of ‘one health’ is gaining importance across the world, and emphasised the use of technology to empower veterinary hospitals across the country.

“This concept believes that humans, domestic and wild animals, flora, and the wider environment are all interdependent. We should strive for animal welfare”, she said.

The President graced the convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI).

Addressing the event, President Murmu said that humans have a relationship of co-existence with forests and wildlife. She pointed out that many species have either become extinct or are on the verge of extinction. She emphasised that the conservation of these species is crucial for biodiversity and the health of the Earth.

She said that the power of thinking and understanding that God has given to humans should be used for the welfare of all living beings. The corona pandemic has warned mankind that a culture based on consumption can cause unimaginable damage not only to mankind but also to other living beings and the environment, she noted.

The President said that as a premier veterinary institute, IVRI could play an important role in this field, especially in the prevention and control of zoonotic diseases.

She said, ”Our culture, based on the life value of ‘Ishavasyam Idam Sarvam’, sees the presence of God in all living beings. The belief that our gods and sages communicated with animals is also based on the same thinking.”

The President said that technology, like other fields, has the potential to bring revolutionary changes in veterinary medicine and care, too. ”The use of technology can empower veterinary hospitals across the country. Use of technologies like genome editing, embryo transfer technologies, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics can bring revolutionary changes in this field.”

She appealed to institutes like IVRI to find indigenous and low-cost treatments and nutrition for the animals. She said that they should also look for alternatives to those medicines whose side effects affect not only animals but also humans and the environment.

The President appreciated the students of IVRI for choosing the treatment and welfare of innocent and voiceless animals as their career. She advised them to think about those animals in case of a dilemma in their life and careers. She said that it would show them the right path.

She urged students to become entrepreneurs and establish start-ups in various fields of animal science. She said that with this endeavour, they will not only be able to employ the needy but will also be able to contribute to the country’s economy.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

