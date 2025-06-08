Concept of Bharat Mata should not be made controversial: Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar on Sunday said that the concept of Bharat Mata should not be made controversial.

Speaking at a function at Amrita Kairali Vidya Bhavan in Nedumangad near here, Governor Arlekar said that regardless of one’s ideology or political beliefs, the concept of Bharatamba should be held above all.

“Indians grow up taking the oath that they are the children of the same mother, and are brothers and sisters. Regardless of one’s political ideology or beliefs, that concept should prevail above all,” the Governor said. He added that the concept of Bharat Mata is not a subject of debate and discussion.

Governor Arlekar made the statement in the backdrop of an incident in which State Agriculture Minister P Prasad boycotted the Environment Day celebration at Raj Bhavan over the presence of the portrait of Bharat Mata on the stage, alleging that it resembled the imagery used in RSS events.

Organised by the state government as part of its World Environment Day celebrations, the event was originally scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhavan on June 5. The portrait of Bharat Mata was on the stage in the main hall. Officials from the agriculture department had visited the venue on Wednesday, and the event was scheduled for 9 am on Thursday. However, the agriculture department shifted the programme to the Durbar Hall inside the state secretariat after Raj Bhavan insisted that the event include floral tributes to the Bharat Mata portrait.