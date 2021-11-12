Complaint against Salman Khurshid for allegedly defaming Hinduism

Two Delhi based lawyers Vivek Garg and Vineet Jindal have filed complaints with the Delhi Police against Congress leader Salman Khurshid for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism in his book.

One complaint, Jindal contended that the senior Congress leader and former law minister Salman Khurshid’s recently released book “Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationhood in our times” has compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram. The comment has been made in a chapter called “The Saffron Sky.”

On page no.113 of the book, it has stated that “Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years.”

In his complaint, the lawyer alleged that it is not only instigating and provoking statements but also stirring enraged emotions among the Hindu religion followers. “Our constitution provides every citizen with the freedom of speech and expression but the misuse of this right is inexplicable when it threatens the honour and harmony of the country and provokes its citizens based on community and religion and threatens the security of the nation then it is considered as a grave offence,” the petition read.

The contents of the statement made by the accused claim Hinduism to be equivalent to ISIS and Boko haram, which are terrorist groups. It is quite an aggravating and defamatory statement for the whole Hindu community and also questions their values and virtues about a society, Jindal alleged. The equivalence of Hinduism to ISIS and Boko haram is perceived as a negative ideology that Hindus have been following and Hinduism is violent, inhuman and oppressive.

This statement shows his intent of waging war and activating enmity between the different groups on the grounds of religion which is against the ideology of a secular democratic country like ours and also a criminal offence as per the law of the land.

Being a member of Parliament and former Law Minister of India, the accused is a public figure, having a larger influence on the public, the statement is agitating the Hindu community and also threatens the security, peace and harmony of our nation and disrupts public order. The lawyer demanded an FIR against Khurshid under 153,153A,298 and 505 (2) of I.P.C which are cognizable offences and very serious and to take strict Legal Action.