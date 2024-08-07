Salman Khurshid stokes controversy over his remarks on Bangladesh

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has stoked a controversy over his reported statement that a situation like Bangladesh can happen in the country as well, drawing sharp criticism from the ruling BJP.

Speaking at an event here last evening, the senior Congress leader said: “There is a worrisome thing about what’s happening (violent protests) in Bangladesh. What’s happening in Bangladesh can happen here (India).”

Earlier in the day, on being asked by reporters about his remarks, Khurshid said, “I say whatever I say in public, never in private.”

Advertisement

Reacting to Khurshid’s statement, BJP MP Anurag Thakur while attacking the Congress said, “After facing loss for three times in a row (Lok Sabha elections), the Congress mental state is that it wants to push the country into a state of anarchy. They can do anything to push the country back.”

“Such statement shows the mentality of the Congress. I want to ask the Congress, do they agree with Salman Khurshid’s statement,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Sambit Patra said, “Situation like Bangladesh can happen in India also, this statement of Salman Khurshid shows the real thinking of Rahul Gandhi and Congress party towards India.”

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala in a post on X wrote, “In their hatred for Modi they hate Bharat. Salman Khurshid / Congress draws parallel and incites / prays for violence of Bangladesh to take place in Bharat?

Does he want Hindus to be attacked in Bharat? Who is he signalling to? .”

“Is this not undermining of Bharat’s democratic institutions? Not the first time they put rajniti above rashtra niti.. Will Congress act on him?,” he questioned.