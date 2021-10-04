Complaint against Haryana CM over alleged remark against farmers

Two practising lawyers at the Gurugram district court on Monday filed a complaint with the police based on the viral video of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The Chief Minister in the viral video is seen allegedly talking about “tit for tat” against protesting farmers during a meeting of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha in Chandigarh.

The complainant advocates have been identified as Mandeep Sehra and Dinesh Kumar.

In the complaint, they said, “A video went viral on October 3 in which the Haryana CM asked to form volunteers groups of 500, 700 and 1,000 for northern and western Haryana as there was no problem in South Haryana and asked to pick up sticks (“utha lo dande”) and then at every place, ‘sathe sathyam samacharet’. What does it mean — it means tit for tat (jaise ko taisa). He also said, do not worry when you remain there (in jail) for a month, three months or six months, you will become big leaders, your names will be etched in history”.

“This video was available on social media and YouTube and even few newspapers have carried this news item,” the complaint said, adding that he along with his family are in deep shock after the CM’s remarks.

The complainant further said that they are worried that after Khattar’s video goes viral, riots and violence may spread in the state.

Apart from this, Gurugram District Congress Committee members on Monday burnt an effigy of the Haryana Chief Minister over his alleged remark against protesting farmers.

“Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is saying pick up a stick and don’t care about jail. This is highly condemnable. It is proved from the statement of the Chief Minister that the government is engaged in destroying the mutual brotherhood in the country by instigating people and is promoting violence,” Haryana Congress spokesperson Nikita Arora said in a statement.