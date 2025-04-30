‘Competition for Design of Formation on Gyanpath’ begins tomorrow

A fortnight long national-level ‘Competition for Design of Formation on Gyanpath’ is being organised by the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with My Gov. The competition which is slated to begin from May 1 is being conducted as part of the Independence Day Ceremony 2025 (IDC-2025).

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the competition aims to instill a patriotic spirit and foster creative expression among the youth and citizens across India.

The participants will be required to conceptualise and design a formation to be created by cadets of the National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme volunteers, and school children, along with an appropriate backdrop. The selected entries will be displayed during the IDC 2025 at Gyanpath, Red Fort, Delhi.

It was also stated that the top three winning entries will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each, and the top 250 participants, along with one companion each (guardian/spouse/relative), will receive e-invitations to witness the IDC 2025 at Red Fort.

Further, the participants will be awarded an online Certificate of Participation issued by MyGov.