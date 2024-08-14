Committed to protecting bonds of unity: PM on Partition Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to those affected by the Partition of India in 1947.

Marking Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Mr Modi, in a post on X, recalled the severe impact and suffering caused by the partition to numerous people.

Hailing human resilience, the Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to protecting the bonds of unity and brotherhood in the country.

Advertisement

He posted on X: “On # PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay , we recall the countless people who were impacted and greatly suffered due to the horrors of Partition. It is also a day to pay tributes to their courage, which illustrates the power of human resilience. A lot of those impacted by Partition went on to rebuild their lives and attain immense success. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to always protect the bonds of unity and brotherhood in our nation.”

on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah paid tribute to lakhs of people who suffered the scourge of Partition in 1947.

In a post on X, the Home Minister said, “On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, my homage to the millions who suffered inhumane pains, lost lives, turned homeless during this most hideous episode of our history. Only a nation that remembers its history can build its future and emerge as a powerful entity. Observing this day is a foundational exercise in the process of nation building under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji.”

An exhibition organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, marking “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”, was inaugurated at the Lalit Kala Academy (LKA) here on Wednesday.

The exhibition will be open from 14 to 17 August at the LKA (Ground Floor Gallery), Copernicus Marg.