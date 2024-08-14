Committed to protecting bonds of unity: PM on Partition Day

NBCC commemorates ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | August 14, 2024 6:54 pm
Marking Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Mr Modi, in a post on X, recalled the severe impact and suffering caused by the partition to numerous people.
Hailing human resilience, the Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to protecting the bonds of unity and brotherhood in the country.
on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah paid tribute to lakhs of people who suffered the scourge of Partition in 1947.
In a post on X, the Home Minister said, “On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, my homage to the millions who suffered inhumane pains, lost lives, turned homeless during this most hideous episode of our history. Only a nation that remembers its history can build its future and emerge as a powerful entity. Observing this day is a foundational exercise in the process of nation building under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji.”
An exhibition organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, marking “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”, was inaugurated at the Lalit Kala Academy (LKA) here on Wednesday.
The exhibition will be open from 14 to 17 August at the LKA (Ground Floor Gallery), Copernicus Marg.
