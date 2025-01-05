“Committed to making travel more convenient”: PM Modi ahead of inauguration of Delhi section of Namo Bharat Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government is committed to expanding regional connectivity in Delhi and making travel more convenient.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “We are committed to expanding regional connectivity in Delhi as well as making travel convenient. In this series, I will have the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many projects today at around 12:15 pm. Before this, I will inaugurate the Sahibabad-Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Corridor.”

His remarks come ahead of the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of several major development projects, including the inauguration of the Sahibabad-Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Corridor on Sunday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore at around 12:15 PM on 5 January in Delhi. Prime Minister will also undertake a ride in Namo Bharat Train at around 11:15 AM from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station,” as per a Prime Minister’s Office release.

Marking a significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity, Prime Minister will inaugurate the 13 km stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, worth around Rs 4,600 crore.

With this inauguration, Delhi will get its first Namo Bharat connectivity. This will significantly ease travel between Delhi and Meerut and will benefit millions of people through high-speed and comfortable travel along with unmatched safety and reliability.

“Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around Rs 1,200 crore. This will be the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV to be inaugurated. The areas of West Delhi such as Krishna Park, parts of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri among others will be benefitted,” the release read.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of 26.5 km Rithala – Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around Rs 6,230 crore. This corridor will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, significantly enhancing connectivity in the North-Western parts of Delhi and Haryana. Key areas to benefit include Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Kundli, improving access to residential, commercial, and industrial zones. Once operational, it will facilitate travel across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh through the extended Red Line.

“Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) at Rohini, New Delhi, to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 185 crore. The campus will provide state of art healthcare and medicine infrastructure. The new building will house the Administrative Block, the OPD Block, the IPD Block, and a dedicated Treatment Block, ensuring an integrated and seamless healthcare experience for patients and researchers alike,” the release read.

India’s metro network has surpassed 1,000 kilometres, becoming the world’s third-largest. It surpassed Japan in the length of metro rail projects in 2022. Today 23 cities in 11 states have metro rail networks, whereas in 2014 it was only in 5 cities in 5 states.