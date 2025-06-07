Committed to freeing India from menace of naxalism: Amit Shah

Asserting that the Narendra Modi government is committed to freeing India from the menace of naxalism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday met officers, who played a key role in recent anti-naxal operations, and congratulated them for the success achieved.

Shah also said that he would soon visit Chhattisgarh to meet the soldiers who participated in the successful operations against naxals.

“Met the officers who played a crucial role in the recent anti-Naxal operations and congratulated them on the historic success of these operations. I am eager to meet the brave jawans who made these operations successful with their courage and will soon visit Chhattisgarh to meet them. The Modi government is committed to freeing India from the menace of Naxalism,” he posted on X.

Under the guidance of the Union Home Minister, security forces have been conducting anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh. As part of these efforts, an operation was carried out by the Chhattisgarh Police in the interior areas of Abujhmad from May 18 to 21. On May 21, an encounter in the forests of Boter village resulted in the elimination of 27 Naxals, including CPI (Maoist) General Secretary and Polit Bureau member Basavaraju alias Gaganna, an official release said.

The officers involved in this operation, including Chhattisgarh Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam, Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations/SIB/STF) Vivekanand, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range Sundarraj, Superintendent of Police (Narayanpur) Prabhat Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Bijapur) Jitendra Yadav, and Superintendent of Police (Naxal-free Bastar District) Shalabh Singh, were honored by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The event was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sharma, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, and several other senior officials.