Commemorative postal stamp to mark 200 years of 5th battalion of Rajput Regiment unveiled

In a historic event at Delhi Cantt, General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), former Chief of Army Staff and presently Governor of Mizoram, unveiled a Commemorative Postal Stamp to celebrate 200 years of the 5th Battalion of the Rajput Regiment.

Raised in 1825 at Kanpur, the Battalion is among the select few units of the Indian Army to have completed two centuries of distinguished service.

Advertisement

The 5th Battalion has a storied history, having participated in numerous active operations both before and after India’s Independence.

Advertisement

In recent times, the Battalion has been honoured with four consecutive citations for its exceptional service and dedication to the nation.

As part of the Bicentenary Celebrations, a series of ceremonial and outreach activities were organized. One of the key highlights was the tribute paid by veterans at war memorials in Jammu and Kashmir, along with the release of the special postal stamp.

Addressing the gathering during the unveiling ceremony, General VK Singh lauded the Battalion’s remarkable achievements and extended his best wishes for its continued success.

The event saw the presence of veterans, serving officers, and representatives from the Additional Directorate General Army Postal Service (ADG APS), reflecting the Battalion’s enduring legacy and the strong camaraderie that has been its hallmark.

In a subsequent solemn ceremony held at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Lieutenant General MK Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Command, presented new Colours to the 5th Battalion.

The new Colours are a replica of those already held by the Battalion and symbolize its rich heritage and unbroken tradition of bravery.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Katiyar acknowledged the contributions of the Battalion’s veterans, whose dedication and sacrifices have shaped the unit into one of the most distinguished infantry formations in the Indian Army.

This bicentenary milestone underscores the 5th Battalion’s unwavering commitment to duty, a legacy that continues to inspire its current generation of officers and soldiers.

The celebrations not only honoured its past but also reinforced the spirit of service and valour that defines ‘Prachand Paanch’—a Battalion with an unparalleled history of courage and dedication to the nation.Rajput