Delhi after witnessing a biting cold spell in the first week of the new year, got some respite on Tuesday, as weather improved, with the minimum temperatures recorded at 13 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was expected to stay around 18 degrees Celsius.

There were a brief spell of drizzle on Monday. With light showers expected in next 24 hours, the mercury was expected to dip again over the next three to four days with showers predicted in National Capital Region.

Capital recorded minimum temperature at 9.9 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Northern India likely to receive spells of showers between January 7 and 9, bringing down the temperature of Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department earlier tweeted: “Latest satellite image shows convective clouds over northwest India (Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh).”

Latest satellite image shows convective clouds over northwest India (J&K, HP, Uttarakhand and some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh) . Image attached. pic.twitter.com/OFxi6HclXA — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) January 6, 2020

The capital city is also expected to experience gusting winds at the speed of up to 20-25 kmph.