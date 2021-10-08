Coimbatore City police seek custody of rape accused IAF officer

The Coimbatore City police have moved the District City Court against the order of an additional Mahila Court allowing an IAF officer, accused of rape, to be in custody of IAF, claiming that the case is still being investigated by Woman’s police station, Coimbatore.

The police have already filed a petition before the District Court, Coimbatore on 7 October, police sources said.

The IAF officer, a First Lieutenant, was arrested on a complaint filed by a woman IAF officer, who was his colleague.

According to the complainant, the IAF officer trespassed into her room on 10 September night and committed the offence while she was under medication following an injury.

A senior officer with the Coimbatore City police said, “The IAF has still not formed a Court-martial even though its plea before the additional Mahila court was for a court-martial. The police are yet to file a charge sheet and the police contention is that it is premature to give the accused to IAF custody.”

In a related development, a woman IAF officer, who is a witness in the case, has already deposed before the Additional Mahila Court Magistrate on 7 October. She is a batchmate of the victim and is a witness in the case.