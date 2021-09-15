Coast guard rescues 7 fishermen in Diu

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued seven fishermen from a grounded boat that was about to sink off VanakBara, Diu on Monday night.

Responding to a distress call from the Diu administration, the ICG immediately deployed indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk-III from Porbandar to conduct the rescue operation in pitch dark and inclement weather conditions at Diu — about 175 km from Porbandar in Gujarat.

Braving gusty winds and rains, the ICG helicopter expeditiously reached the area. The dark hours combined with rough seas at the location compounded the difficulty. However, all seven crew were airlifted by the helicopter and brought to safe ground in two runs.

The boat had lost its power due to machinery breakdown and was grounded off VanakBara in rough seas leading to distress. All the rescued crew were handed over to local administration and reported safe and healthy, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation requested ICG for rescue boats along with manpower for assistance in rescue, relief and rehabilitation operation in Jamnagar city as there was a prediction of heavy downpour along with anticipated flood-like situation.

The Indian Coast guard immediately dispatched 6 gemini inflatable boats and a disaster relief team (DRT) comprising 35 personnel, including a medical team, from Vadinar to Jamnagar for augmenting relief and rescue operations.

The ICG DRT is being deployed for necessary assistance as per requirements projected by the local administration, the MoD added.