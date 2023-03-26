Coast Guard helicopter crashes at Kochi airport

An Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed at Cochin International Airport on Sunday noon, while it was on a training sortie.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv carrying three trainee pilots crashed at the rear end of the runway. While one trainee pilot sustained injuries, two others escaped unhurt.

The trainee pilot,who suffered a fracture in his hand, was shifted to a hospital. Loss to life and property was averted since the ALH was hovering at a low altitude, sources said.

The crash occurred around 12.25 pm, following which airport operations were temporarily suspended for two hours. The damaged helicopter was removed from the runway around 2 pm. Flights resumed service after a safety inspection.

The first flight AI 831 from New Delhi landed at 2.28 pm at the airport. A flight from Oman that was earlier diverted to Thiruvananthapuram was diverted back to Kochi.