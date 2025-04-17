COAS General Upendra Dwivedi reviews Sudarshan Chakra Corps; honours veterans

A comprehensive review of the operational preparedness of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, in terms of high combat readiness, innovation, and professional excellence, was conducted by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

During his visit, the COAS was briefed about the ongoing initiatives and the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies under the Corps. He interacted with troops and praised their focus on operational efficiency, adaptive training, and battlefield innovation.

A significant highlight of the visit was the felicitation of five distinguished veterans with the Veteran Achiever Award, celebrating their continued contribution to society and nation-building. Among those who were felicitated included Brigadier Ramnarayan Vinayak (Retd), Colonel Vaibhav Prakash Tripathi (Retd), Colonel K P Singh (Retd), Naik Anil Kumar Verma (Retd), and Lance Dafadar Pradeep Kalaskar (Retd).

Later, General Dwivedi visited Yodhasthal, narrating the valour and history of the Indian Army. He said the memorial is designed as an immersive and educational experience open to the public to promote civil-military cooperation and inspire future generations.