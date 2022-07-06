Coal production increases by 32.57%

India’s coal production increased by 32.57 % to 67.59 Million Tonnes (MT) in June 2022 from 50.98 MT in June 2021.

As per the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal, during June this year, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), and captive mines/others registered a growth of 28.87%, 5.50%, and 83.53% by producing 51.56 MT, 5.56 MT, and 10.47 MT respectively. Of the top 37 coal mines, as many as 22 mines produced more than 100% and production of another nine mines stood between 80 and 100%.

At the same time, coal despatch increased by 20.69% to 75.46 MT from 62.53 MT on June, 22 as compared to June 2021. On June 22, CIL and Captives/Others registered a growth of 15.20% and 88.23% by despatching 58.98 and 11.05 MT respectively. SCCL registered a negative growth of 0.46% during the month.

The power utility despatch has grown by 30.77% to 64.89 MT during June this year as compared to 49.62 MT on June 21 due to an increase in power demand.

Coal-based power generation registered a growth of 26.58% in June 2022 as compared to June 2021. The overall power generation in June 2022 has been 17.73% higher than in June 2021. However, Coal-based power generation in the month of June 2022 has been 95880 MU in comparison to 98609 MU in May 2022 and registered a negative growth of 2.77 %.

The total power generation has also decreased in June 2022 to 138995 MU from 140059 MU in May 2022 and registered a negative growth of 0.76 %.