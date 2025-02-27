Coal Ministry to organise roadshow in Mumbai to showcase investment opportunities

The Ministry of Coal will organise a roadshow in Mumbai on February 28, Friday, as part of its ongoing series to showcase investment opportunities in the sector and commercial coal mine auctions.

The event will take place at The Taj Mahal Palace where Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy will be the Chief Guest. Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt and Additional Secretary Rupinder Brar will be present along with other senior officials of the Ministry.

Advertisement

At the event, senior officials from the Ministry, Coal India Limited, and other PSUs will present key developments and interact with industry leaders, fostering discussions on regulatory frameworks and the coal sector’s vital role in securing India’s energy future.

Advertisement

After a phenomenal response in Kolkata, the momentum now moves to Mumbai, followed by Ahmedabad—expanding opportunities and engagement. These roadshows provide insights into upcoming auctions, key policy reforms, ease of doing business, and financial incentives to attract investors.

This strategic event will bring together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and investors to explore emerging prospects in coal mining, technological advancements, best & sustainable practices.

It is part of a series of nationwide engagements aimed at encouraging industry collaboration and boosting investments in the sector. Through these efforts, the Ministry seeks to create a transparent, investor-friendly ecosystem that facilitates growth and innovation while ensuring environmental sustainability.

A key focus of the event will be discussions on technological innovations, sustainability measures, and environmental best practices in coal mining.