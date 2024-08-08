CM’s support enables Chhattisgarh tribal fencer to win silver at Commonwealth Games in NZ

Amidst the disappointing news about disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics, a positive development has emerged from Chhattisgarh, boosting the morale of talented players. Fencing player Reeba Benni has made the state proud by winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games held in New Zealand. The achievement comes after a generous intervention by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who ensured Reeba’s participation despite initial financial setback.

During a “Jandarshan” programme at the Chief Minister’s residence, it was brought to light that Reeba was selected to compete in New Zealand but lacked the funds necessary for her trip. Upon knowing this, the Chief Minister took swift action, approving an amount of Rs 4 lakh to cover her expenses.

Thanks to this timely support, Reeba was able to participate in the competition and secure a silver medal. As a gesture of gratitude, Reeba’s parents on Thursday visited the Chief Minister’s residence during the weekly “Jandarshan” and presented him with a coconut as a token of their appreciation and respect.

The story of this tribal girl highlights the crucial role of leadership and timely support in enabling athletes to reach their full potential and represent their country on the global stage.