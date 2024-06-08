CM’s statement against Dr Geevarghese Mor Coorilos Metropolitan unacceptable: VD Satheesan

Opposition leader in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan for his remarks against the former head of the Niranam Diocese of Jacobite Syriac Orthodox Church, Dr Geevarghese Mor Coorilos Metropolitan.

Speaking to media persons here, Satheesan said the Chief Minister insulting the critics of his government as ’empty-headed people’ cannot be approved; it is completely unacceptable and it shows his arrogance.

Satheesan said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statements show that he is not ready for any correction and rectification, even after the stunning defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

“It is amazing that Pinarai Vijayan is not ready for corrective measures even after receiving heavy drubbings from the people in the polls,” he said.

Chief Minister Vijayan on Friday launched a scathing attack on former head of the Niranam Diocese of Jacobite Syriac Orthodox Church, Dr Geevarghese Mor Coorilos Metropolitan, saying that there are empty-headed people among priests too.

Coming out against Dr Geevarghese Mar Koorilos Metropolitan, who strongly criticized the Pinarayi Vijayan Government for the stunning defeat of the Left Front in Kerala in the Lok Sabha elections, CM Vijayan said: “I heard a priest saying that it was the flood that brought this government back to power and it should not be assumed that there will be another flood. It is clear from that sentence that sometimes there are some empty-headed ones among the priests too.”

Meanwhile, BJP State President K Surendran said that the chief minister’s insulting remark against Geevarghese Kourilos for criticizing the government is proof of his and his party’s double justice towards the Christian Church.

Surendran said it is shocking that Chief Minister Vijayan, who remained silent over the scathing criticism launched by Samasta leader Geoffrey Muthukoya and Samastha’s mouthpiece’ ‘Suprabhatham’ against his government, has come out against a Christian priest, who criticised his government, saying that there are empty-headed people among priests too.