CM’s office is hijacked by PWD minister: Kerala Oppn leader

Senior Congress leader and Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, on Saturday, alleged that the Chief Minister’s Office has been hijacked by a group headed by PWD Minister PA Mohammed Riyas.

Speaking to media persons in Kozhikode, Satheesan said the whole system in the CM’s office, including the police, has been hijacked by a group headed by PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas.

Satheesan said the serious problem that the CPI-M in Kerala faces today is that there is no one in the party to point out the misdeeds of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his groups.

Regarding Chandy Oommen’s thumping victory in Puthuppally, the senior Congress leader credited it to the team UDF and claimed that Chandy Oommen has got the support of entire Kerala.

He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is not responding to the allegations levelled against him and his family. It is strange that he is not responding to his party’s humiliating defeat in Puthuppally.

He claimed that even the Communists voted for Congress in the elections which should serve as a warning to the Pinarayi Vijayan Government, which is neck deep in corruption.

Satheesan called the CPI-M defeat the beginning of its end.