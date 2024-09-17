CM Yogi performs special puja on PM’s birthday, offers 74 kg single laddu as prasad

Goraksha peethadhiswar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, performed a special puja and havan here at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday and also distributed prasad, including a 74 kg laddu.

The Chief Minister began his day by visiting the Kashi Kotwal Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple, where he offered prayers and then performed a special puja and havan at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Notably, the Chief Minister arrived in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi, on Monday, to participate in events marking the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Despite the relentless rainfall in Varanasi, Yogi adhered to his schedule, first worshipping Baba Kaal Bhairav, the protector of Kashi, and performing the aarti with deep devotion. He then proceeded to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where he performed the aarti of Nikumbh Vinayak near the Gyanvapi well and followed all the prescribed rituals.

At Vishwanath Dham, CM Yogi also conducted a havan and offered prayers for the good health and long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Present during these ceremonies were t Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, district panchayat president Poonam Maurya, MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, and Legislative Council member Hansraj Vishwakarma, among others.