CM Yogi participates in consecration ceremony of Ram Darbar in Ayodhya

On the occasion of his 53rd birthday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadheeshwar Yogi Adityanath visited the sacred city of Ayodhya and offered prayers and performed aarti at the Shri Ram Lalla Temple.

The visit holds deep spiritual and religious significance as the chief minister also participated in the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremonies at several temples and interacted with the devotees and graciously accepted their good wishes amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram.”.

Advertisement

After landing at the Ramkatha helipad, CM Yogi headed straight to the Hanumangarhi temple, where he offered prayers to Lord Hanuman. Following this, he proceeded to the Shri Ram Lalla temple where he performed puja and aarti of Lord Ram.

Advertisement

Later, he participated in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the Ram temple. The Vedic rituals included the consecration of the idols of Lord Ram seated with Mata Janaki on the throne, along with standing idols of Bharat, Lakshman, Shatrughna, and Hanuman. The white marble idols, exquisitely crafted, added a divine charm to the ceremony.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra, the Prana Pratishtha rituals were performed in full Vedic tradition during Abhijit Muhurat. In the presence of the chief minister, the consecration took place across all newly-built temples within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, accompanied by collective Vedic chanting.

The chief minister also visited several other newly-constructed temples in the main complex, where additional deity consecration ceremonies took place. Alongside the Ram Darbar and Sheshavatar, the following deities were enshrined in the periphery temples: Lord Shiva in the northeast (Ishan) corner, Lord Ganesh in the southeast (Agni) corner, Lord Hanuman midway along the southern side, Lord Surya in the southwest (Nairitya) corner, Goddess Bhagwati in the northwest (Vayavya) corner, and Goddess Annapurna in the middle of the northern side.

All idols are made of pristine white marble. The rituals were performed with full Vedic rituals, and CM Yogi actively participated throughout the process.

The final day of the three-day celebration began at 6:30 am with invocation and offerings at the yagyamandap, followed by a havan at 9:00 AM. Subsequently, a centrally coordinated pran-pratishtha ceremony was held across all temples.

The temple premises witnessed an overwhelming turnout of devotees during CM Yogi’s visit. The crowd chanted “Jai Shri Ram” with great enthusiasm. The chief minister warmly greeted the devotees and shared his birthday joy with them. Many offered him heartfelt wishes and prayed for his long life and continued service to the people.

Present on the occasion were Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust; General Secretary Champat Rai; Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj; and other dignitaries.