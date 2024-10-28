CM Yogi meets family of man who allegedly died in police custody

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met with the family of a businessman who allegedly died in police custody recently and expressed his grief and assured full support.

The Chief Minister extended his condolences and instructed officials to provide Mohit Pandey’s family with an ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh, housing, free education for the children, and access to various government schemes.

CM Adityanath assured the family that those responsible would face strict consequences, promising that no culprit would be spared.

Pandey’s mother, Tapeshwari Devi, along with his wife and children, visited the Chief Minister’s official residence this morning.

The CM offered immediate financial support of Rs ten lakh and ordered that the family be granted all applicable benefits under government schemes, including housing and free education for the children.

The family of the late businessman expressed satisfaction over the meeting.

Mohit’s mother, Tapeshwari Devi, stated, “We are satisfied after meeting the Chief Minister. He assured us that he is fully aware of the case and that there will be no leniency. Once the investigation is complete, strict action will be taken against those found guilty.”

Bakshi Ka Talab MLA Yogesh Kumar Shukla and Councilor Shailendra Verma were also present during the meeting.