CM Yogi ensures top-notch arrangements for Presidential inauguration of AYUSH university

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted an extensive review of the preparations for President Droupadi Murmu’s upcoming visit to the state’s first AYUSH University, located in Pipri, Bhathat.

He directed senior officials to ensure exceptional arrangements in terms of security, convenience, and cleanliness for the President’s visit, so that the event becomes an unforgettable memory for Her Excellency.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University on July 1. Ahead of the inauguration, CM Yogi conducted an aerial survey, on-site inspection, and chaired a review meeting to assess the preparedness of the campus. After surveying the premises from a helicopter, the Chief Minister first headed to the main pandal area upon landing at the helipad. Senior officials and the Vice Chancellor of the university briefed him about the preparations underway for the inauguration ceremony.

The CM also directed the Vice Chancellor and administrative officials to prepare a model of the AYUSH University for the President’s review, showcasing academic buildings, OPD, IPD, OT, Panchakarma centre, and other special features of the university.

He suggested that a herbal plant should be planted by the President as part of the programme. Additionally, he emphasized that since the university belongs to the entire state, “Uttar Pradesh” must be included in its official name.