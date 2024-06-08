CM Yogi condoles demise of Ramoji Group founder Ramoji Rao

: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of Ramoji Rao, the chairman of the Eenadu media group and founder of Ramoji Film City, on Saturday.

On his X handle, CM Yogi wrote, “I am saddened by the demise of Shri Ramoji Rao Ji, Founder and Chairman of Ramoji Group. His contributions to the media & film industry and his legacy through the Ramoji Group have left an indelible mark. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. May Lord Ram give them all the strength to bear this monumental loss. Om Shanti!”

It is noteworthy that Ramoji Group’s founder, renowned film producer, and owner of Ramoji Film City, Ramoji Rao, breathed his last on Saturday morning.

Ramoji Rao had been ill for a long time and was admitted to the hospital on June 5. He laid the foundation of Ramoji Group, which includes the world’s largest film studio, Ramoji Film City, ETV Network, Dolphin Hotels, Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the Eenadu Telugu newspaper.