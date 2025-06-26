CM Yogi calls CEL symbol of India’s industrial revival; Says UP to generate 20,000 MW renewable energy by 2027

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hailed Central Electronics Limited (CEL) as a symbol of India’s industrial revival and self-reliance.

He said it is a key part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India by 2047, and that through organizations like CEL, the new India is moving forward with strength, technology, and confidence.

Advertisement

CM Yogi and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, laid the foundation stone for the CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, on Thursday.

Advertisement

During the event, the CM expressed happiness about the new greenfield data centre being developed by CEL. He said, “It is a strong step toward achieving PM Modi’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2070.”

He also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh will generate 20,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2027, with CEL playing a key role in this mission.

At the Golden Jubilee celebration of the CEL in Ghaziabad and the foundation stone-laying ceremony of its new data center, CM Yogi took part in the puja and also visited the exhibition, where he was given information about the data center and its operations. He also planted a sapling as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

During the event, the CEL also handed over a dividend cheque worth ₹21 crore to the Government of India, and an MoU was exchanged between CEL and Multi Infra for a 200 MW solar module project.

Speaking at the event, the CM described CEL’s 50-year journey as an inspiring success story, saying that the company has now entered the “Amrit Kaal” and is playing a key role in fulfilling PM Modi’s vision of a developed India.

The CM praised CEL for its innovations in sectors like railways, defence, renewable energy, and education. He said that CEL’s technology and creativity are making the nation stronger. Highlighting its contributions, the Chief Minister noted that CEL plays a key role in areas such as smart classrooms, signaling systems, renewable energy modules, and defence equipment.

He also mentioned that CEL made India’s first solar photovoltaic module in 1974 and is now setting up the country’s first greenfield data center. Talking about the Defence Manufacturing Corridor, he said that equipment for BrahMos missiles is also being produced with the help of organizations like CEL.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, CM Yogi said that BrahMos and Akash missiles were recently used against Pakistan. “We can say that the capacity of both these missiles have been ‘tested’ in Pakistan and ‘trusted’ worldwide,” he remarked.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming the growth engine of the country,” he added. Out of Rs 50 lakh crore worth of investment proposals, Rs 15 lakh crore of investments have already started production after the groundbreaking ceremonies.

Jitendra Singh praised Chief Minister Yogi, and said, “Your name is already part of history for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and I’m happy that two institutions under my ministry also contributed to it.” He also announced that the country’s first quantum unit will soon be established at IIT Noida. In addition, a biotechnology park will be set up near Lucknow, and a two- or three-day startup conclave is planned for August.