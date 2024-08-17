CM Yogi announces Rs 1 crore prize each for hockey players Lalit and Rajkumar

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Saturday that Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal, hockey players from Uttar Pradesh who were part of the bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team at the Paris Olympics, will each receive financial assistance of Rs 1 crore from the state government. Additionally, all other players from Uttar Pradesh who participated in the Paris Olympics will be given Rs 10 lakh each.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony for the Indian hockey team in Ghazipur, CM Yogi Adityanath also announced that Meerut’s Parul Chaudhary, Priyanka Goswami, Anu Rani, and Prachi, who participated in the Paris Olympics, will be invited and honoured. The financial assistance will be presented to them at a special ceremony organised in their honour in Lucknow.

CM Yogi noted that a similar event was previously held in Lucknow to celebrate the winners and participants of the Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured hockey players Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal in Ghazipur. These players, who began their journey under the mentorship of Meghbaran Stadium and the late Tej Bahadur Singh, played a key role in bringing Indian hockey back to prominence on the global stage after 1980.

CM Yogi remarked, “India secured 1 silver and 5 bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, with these two Uttar Pradesh players contributing significantly to the bronze medal-winning hockey team. They have demonstrated that Indian hockey is poised for a comeback in the Olympics, setting the stage for its revival.”

He further noted that the Olympic medalists are full of youthful energy and talent, which will greatly enhance the country’s pride.

CM Yogi stated that the state government honours players who bring pride to Uttar Pradesh in various competitions, including the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, and Asian Games, with separate awards.

He explained, “The state government awards Rs 6 crore for a gold medal in individual Olympic events, Rs 4 crore for a silver medal, and Rs 2 crore for a bronze medal. For team events in the Olympics, the awards are Rs 3 crore for gold, Rs 2 crore for silver, and Rs 1 crore for bronze. In the Asian Games, the government provides Rs 3 crore for a gold medal, Rs 1.5 crore for silver, and Rs 75 lakh for bronze. Additionally, for the Commonwealth Games, the state government awards Rs 1.5 crore for gold, Rs 75 lakh for silver, and Rs 50 lakh for bronze.”

Criticising previous governments for their neglect of sports, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that earlier administrations failed to consider the future of athletes who dedicated their lives to sports and brought national pride on the global stage. In contrast, his government has implemented a sports policy to ensure the well-being and future of athletes.

He added that inspired by the Prime Minister, his government has promoted sports awareness through initiatives like Khelo India, the Saansad Khel Pratiyogita, and the Fit India Movement. These efforts have not only fostered respect for sports and athletes but also elevated the importance of sports in the country.

He also informed that new arrangements have been made in every district to support sports and athlete activities. This includes providing assistance to private sports academies, with the state government allocating Rs 5 crore for the renovation of Meghbaran Singh Stadium.

Additionally, retired international players are being appointed as coaches in the state, with several selected at a monthly salary of Rs 1.5 lakh.

CM Yogi highlighted that hockey player Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was directly appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and continues to enhance the prestige of the Uttar Pradesh Police Force while also providing training. Similarly, hockey player Rajkumar Pal will also be appointed as Deputy SP.

CM Yogi Adityanath announced that several distinguished athletes have been appointed to key positions directly. Deepti Sharma (cricket), Parul Chaudhary (athletics), Akhil Shevran (shooting), and Arjun Deshwal (kabaddi) have all been made Deputy SPs. Additionally, Vijay Kumar Yadav and Divya Kakran have been appointed as Naib Tehsildar, Arjun Singh as Passenger Tax Officer, and Prachi and Puneet Kumar as District Youth Welfare Officers.

He noted that appointment letters have been issued to 500 players, and hockey player Rajkumar Pal will soon join their ranks as a Deputy SP. CM Yogi expressed that Pal’s achievements are a testament to his mother’s dedication and his father’s blessings.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that the state is making significant strides in sports infrastructure with plans for a stadium in every district, a mini stadium at each block level, and a playground in every Gram Panchayat. Sports kits are being provided to Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal, and government support is being extended to sports academies.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh has completed the construction of two international cricket stadiums, 84 stadiums, 67 multipurpose halls, 13 wrestling halls, 38 swimming pools, 15 synthetic hockey grounds, 47 ultra-modern gym centres, 20 synthetic tennis courts, 16 hostel buildings, 6 shooting ranges, 14 synthetic basketball courts, two judo halls, 12 weightlifting halls, two indoor volleyball halls, and 19 dormitories, all of which are now benefiting athletes across the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the extensive measures taken to promote and support sports and athletes in Uttar Pradesh. To encourage sports and players, the state operates 44 hostels across 16 sports disciplines in 18 districts and runs three sports colleges in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Etawah. The daily diet allowance for players has been increased from Rs 175 to Rs 375, and additional support includes free education, medical care, accommodation, and sports kits.

To ensure top-notch training, 50 international players are now receiving an honorarium of Rs 1.5 lakh per month, with separate accommodations provided in hostels and sports colleges. The state has also introduced the Laxman Award for male athletes and the Rani Lakshmi Bai Award for female athletes.

Furthermore, the government provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to players honored with the Arjun, Dronacharya, Major Dhyan Chand, Khel Ratna, and Padma Awards. For senior and disabled athletes, financial support ranges from Rs 4,000 for state-level players to Rs 10,000 for international-level players. Additionally, players are insured, and financial assistance has been given to 140 athletes from the Eklavya Krida Kosh. The state is also establishing a university named after hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand in Meerut.

On this occasion, state government minister Girish Chandra Yadav, MP Sangeeta Balwant Bind, Legislative Council member Vishal Singh Chanchal, District Panchayat President Sapna Singh, former Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, Vice Chancellor of Purvanchal University Prof Vandana Singh, Sports Director RP Singh, etc. were present.