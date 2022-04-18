CM Yogi calls for Smart villages in UP

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the state would work towards formulating all villages in the state as ‘smart villages’ along the lines of the smart Cities program of the government of India.

he said this during an award function at Lucknow in which CM presented awards to panchayats showing outstanding performance over the years.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that about 70 per cent of the population of Uttar Pradesh resides in rural areas. So it was necessary that the banking “Sakhi” system would also, be consolidated further in rural areas so that there would be no need to visit banks for routine works and the banks could be brought to their doorsteps.

He asked the panchayats to guarantee that people did not need to travel long distances for ordinary processes like caste, birth or death certificates etc and that panchayat secretariats functioned properly.

Under the digital village scheme, the government offers facilities like mini banks, mini ATM, hotel booking and mobile and DTH recharges in the village itself.

Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adirynath has also prioritised radical digitalisation to induce economic inclusiveness through a host of initiatives.