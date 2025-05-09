CM Vishnu Deo Sai takes governance to people’s doorsteps under Sushasan Tyohar

Emphasising transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric governance, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led a high-level review across three districts as part of the ongoing ‘Sushasan Tyohar’ (Good Governance Festival), showcasing his government’s commitment to prompt public service delivery and grassroots development in Chhattisgarh.

Chairing a joint review meeting of all government agencies from Surajpur, Korea, and Manendragarh-Chirmiri- Bharatpur districts at the Surajpur Zila Panchayat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister warned that any delay, negligence, or irregularity in implementing public welfare schemes would attract strict disciplinary action.

Advertisement

He directed collectors to ensure all defunct handpumps are repaired within 10 days and instructed for speedy installation of rising pipes to address water supply issues in rural areas. District officials were also told to personally monitor grievance redressal efforts under the ongoing ‘Sushasan Tyohar’ campaign.

Advertisement

Reviewing revenue department performance, Sai emphasised speedy resolution of undisputed cases related to land mutation, partition, demarcation, and mapping. He also called for swift distribution of land ownership documents under the Svamitva Yojana and clearance of pending matters in revenue courts.

Housing emerged as a top priority, with the Chief Minister reiterating that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is a flagship commitment of his government. “No eligible person should face any difficulty in transporting sand or obtaining construction materials,” he said, directing the mining department to streamline availability for beneficiaries.

Officials and ‘Awas Mitras’ found guilty of laxity or malpractice in implementing the rural housing scheme would face punitive action, he warned. He also instructed that local rural masons be trained under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) to support construction and ensure quality work.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Sai visited a Sushasan Tyohar public grievance redressal camp in Gram Panchayat Mardeli of Gariaband district. Addressing a large gathering, he said, “Only a government that works honestly can fearlessly go among the people. We are here to listen and resolve issues on the ground.”

Reinforcing the delivery of promises, the Chief Minister cited key fulfilled guarantees, including paddy procurement at Rs 3,100 per quintal, payment of pending bonuses, and monthly financial assistance to women under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana.

He added that the first cabinet meeting of his government had sanctioned 18 lakh new houses under PMAY, and another 3.5 lakh will be allotted on 13 May in the presence of the Union Panchayati Raj Minister. The state has also extended the Awas Plus Plus survey deadline and relaxed eligibility norms to ensure no deserving person is left out.

Urging families to register for benefits, he said, “We are fulfilling PM Modi’s guarantees. Ensure that you or your relatives are not left out of this historic campaign.”