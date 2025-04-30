CM Vijayan trying to take credit for projects started by someone else: VD Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Wednesday said the main aim of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to take over the fatherhood of projects started by someone else.

Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan said Chief Minister Vijayan is trying to single-handedly claim credit for the Vizhinjam International Seaport, a project initiated by then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Comparing Chief Minister Vijayan to Ettukali Mammunji, a fictional character created by noted writer Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, known for taking credit for everything happening around him, Satheesan said the main aim of the Chief Minister is to take over the fatherhood of projects started by someone else.

“When the UDF government under Chief Minister Oommen Chandy announced the Vizhinjam Seaport project, the present Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was the party secretary at that time, said it was a piracy of Rs 6,000 crore. Now, when the same project becomes a reality, Chief Minister Vijayan is trying to take credit for it,” Satheesan said.

He said the determination and resolve of the Oommen Chandy government made the Vizhinjam International Seaport project a reality. Satheesan said none of the rail and road transport systems that the state government was supposed to complete within the specified period concerning the Vizhinjam project have been completed. Still, when the project was completed, the government tried to take ownership, forgetting the people who brought it about, Satheesan said.

He further said he had not received an invitation to the event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the Vizhinjam International Seaport to the country.

“The port minister said yesterday that the programme is being held in connection with the fourth anniversary of the state government and the decision not to invite the opposition leader was taken considering the opposition’s decision not to cooperate with it,” Satheesan said. “If that is the case, are the CPI-M and BJP celebrating the fourth anniversary of the LDF government together in Kerala?” he asked.