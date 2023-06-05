CM transfers Rs 60 crore to 14 lakh in Rajasthan as LPG subsidy

Under his ambitious project of Mehangai Rahat Camp, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday transferred Rs. 60 crore to the account of 14 lakh beneficiaries on their LPG cylinder refill which the government offered at Rs 500 against the regular price of Rs.1,106.

Speaking at a special function here at Rajasthan International Centre, Gehlot said that public welfare schemes were being implemented in the state by making women heads.

“Through these schemes, public money is being spent on the public in the form of relief. This is not a ‘revadi’ (sop) culture but a work of public service and the beneficiary families would be able to spend on improving the future of their children, their education and other maintenance”, he underlined the importance of the scheme.

Gehlot urged that the Central government to enact a law to give the eligible citizens the right to social security and declare the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) important for 13 districts of Rajasthan, as a national project. Otherwise, there is a possibility of an unexpected increase in its cost like oil refinery in Barmer’s Pachpadra, he added.

According to the chief minister, so far, 1.43 crore families have joined the inflation relief camps and 6.44 crore guarantee cards have been provided on their applications since April 24.