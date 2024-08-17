CM thanks PM as Rs 16.75 cr approved for 670-km rail projects in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the approval of the final survey and Detailed Project Report (DPR) construction for two new rail line projects in the state. The Chief Minister stated that this approval will significantly strengthen Chhattisgarh’s rail infrastructure.

The Rail Ministry has sanctioned Rs 16.75 crore for the final survey and DPR for the construction of 670 kilometers of new rail line projects under the South East Central Railway in Chhattisgarh.

Among these, the approval for the survey of a 490-kilometer-long new rail line from Gadchiroli to Bacheli via Bijapur is expected to dramatically accelerate the inclusive development of the Bastar region.

The Rail Ministry has allocated Rs 12.25 crore for this survey. This new rail line will connect the remote areas of Bastar to cities, providing better access to higher education, employment, healthcare, and markets for local products, thereby leading to unprecedented development in the region.

Similarly, the approval for the survey of a 180-kilometer-long new rail line from Korba to Ambikapur will boost the inclusive development of the Korba and Surguja regions. The Rail Ministry has allocated Rs 4.50 crore for this survey.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the approval of these surveys marks a revolutionary step in the state’s rail facilities. The projects will pave the way for remarkable development across various sectors in Bastar and Surguja divisions and will also generate new employment opportunities for thousands of people.