CM Sukhu leads plastic-free push, unveils major green measures on World Environment Day

Waging a war against plastic, the Himachal Pradesh government on World Environment Day launched major green initiatives. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over the state-level function in Shimla, announced the distribution of six lakh stainless steel water bottles to school students across the state—a bold step in the state’s campaign against plastic use.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to environmental protection, he stated that concrete measures are being taken to curb plastic pollution.

Advertisement

“Regulations around plastic use have been significantly tightened, and consistent efforts are underway to raise public awareness,” he said. The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s ambitious goal to transform Himachal Pradesh into a ‘Green Energy State’ by March 31, 2026.

Advertisement

In pursuit of this vision, several innovative schemes are being implemented, including initiatives to expand green cover, promote solar energy projects, develop green corridors, encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, and accelerate green energy development.

He further shared that the state government has appealed to the Central Government for a ‘Green Bonus’ to reinforce its efforts in preserving forest cover and sustaining ecological balance.

As part of the event, the Chief Minister also launched the ‘Single-Use Plastic Challan Mobile App’, which empowers officials to issue paperless and immediate challans for violations related to plastic use.

Additionally, he unveiled informative pamphlets published by the Environment Department and handed over eco-friendly equipment to self-help groups and educational institutions.

Machines for making traditional eco-friendly utensils—doona (leaf bowls) and pattals (leaf plates)—were presented to the Shakti and Ekta Self-Help Groups as well as the Kushala Sankul Sangathan.

An eco-shredder machine was also donated to the Eco Club of Rajya Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (RKMV), Shimla. The Chief Minister also honored winners of various competitions organized as part of the celebration and visited an exhibition set up by the Environment Department prior to the main ceremony.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena provided detailed insights into key environmental policies and initiatives being pursued by the state.

He highlighted the Deposit Refund Scheme as a transformative step to regulate plastic producers and polluters, and also spoke on issues such as climate adaptation planning, climate literacy, and afforestation.

The event was jointly organized by the Department of Environment, Science and Technology and Climate Change, and the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE).