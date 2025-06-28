CM Sharma releases “The Emergency Diary” in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has released a new book titled “The Emergency Diary”, which offers insightful information on the making, evolution, and rise of several social and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharma released the book at a brief, low-key state-level event held at his official residence here on Friday evening.

In his brief address, the Chief Minister said the book, published by the BlueKraft Digital Foundation, would be useful and inspiring for young students, researchers, and history lovers. He added that it serves as a source of historical and well-documented references on the lives of many of the nation’s true heroes—those who shaped that era and those who were still in the making. It also throws light on their lives, struggles, experiences, and achievements.

It also offers readers a detailed account of the formative phase of a young, upcoming Narendra Modi—his struggles, experiences, and his quest for success through challenging times.

The book also presents the views and memoirs of several other personalities and social workers who shared sweet and bitter experiences with a young Narendra Modi during the Emergency—an eventful phase of Indian history.